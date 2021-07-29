H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 87.2% in July

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,494. H-CYTE has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.
H-CYTE Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.