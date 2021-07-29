H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 87.2% in July

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,494. H-CYTE has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

