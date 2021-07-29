H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ABCB stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,727,000 after buying an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.