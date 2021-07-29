H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ABCB stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,727,000 after buying an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
