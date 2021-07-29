Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.38 million.
Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 117,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,963. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
