Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Increased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 4.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,270. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

