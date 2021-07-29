Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 16.50 Per Share

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £158.33 million and a P/E ratio of 157.74. Hargreaves Services has a one year low of GBX 192.53 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 500.49 ($6.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.96.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.