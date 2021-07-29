Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 16.50 Per Share

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £158.33 million and a P/E ratio of 157.74. Hargreaves Services has a one year low of GBX 192.53 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 500.49 ($6.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.96.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

