Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.00. 722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,852. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.