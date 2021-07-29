HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cybin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

