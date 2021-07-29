Health Catalyst (HCAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

