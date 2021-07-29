Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after buying an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,671,000 after buying an additional 97,290 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

