HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $128,280.21 and approximately $74.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

