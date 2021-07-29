Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post sales of $222.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.60 million and the lowest is $215.71 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $166.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $883.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.28 million to $944.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $957.83 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

