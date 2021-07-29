HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €113.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI stock opened at €75.30 ($88.59) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a PE ratio of -6.98.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

