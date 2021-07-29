Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

HLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

