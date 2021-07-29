HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.20 ($69.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52 week high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of €57.64.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

