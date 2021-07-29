Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HENKY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 21,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.