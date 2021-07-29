Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 155,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

