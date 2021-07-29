Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,109. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

