Hexagon AB (publ)’s (HXGBY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY remained flat at $$16.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 52,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,826. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

