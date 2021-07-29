Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

