HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.72. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 172 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

