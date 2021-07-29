Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,643 ($34.53). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,630 ($34.36), with a volume of 140,091 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,502.48. The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.