HM Payson & Co. Acquires 249,888 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,888 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $44,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

