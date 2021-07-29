HM Payson & Co. Has $31.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,886 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 3,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,118. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21.

