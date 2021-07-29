HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO traded up $9.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,617.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,484.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,633.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

