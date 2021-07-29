HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $54,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 92.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 121.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in CDW by 66.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $182.89. 5,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,961. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.96. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

