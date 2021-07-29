HNP Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.06. 7,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

