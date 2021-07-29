HNP Capital LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Oracle by 30.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 31,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,063. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.