HNP Capital LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 35,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,074. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

