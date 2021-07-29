Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report sales of $332.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.20 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

