Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

