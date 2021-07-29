Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

