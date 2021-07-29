Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Trading Up 0.5%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 10,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSHZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hoshizaki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. started coverage on Hoshizaki in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hoshizaki in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

