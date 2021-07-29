Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $89,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

HST stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

