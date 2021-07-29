Hoylecohen LLC Buys Shares of 12,995 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $528.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $534.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.