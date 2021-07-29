Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.14.

NYSE MCD opened at $241.78 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

