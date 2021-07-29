Hoylecohen LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $138.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.