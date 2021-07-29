Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,020,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,073,000 after buying an additional 53,732 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock worth $227,661,372. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $114.95.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

