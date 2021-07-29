HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

