HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.43.
IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also: Correction
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.