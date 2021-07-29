HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.54 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

