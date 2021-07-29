HRT Financial LP Invests $266,000 in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CLBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.