HRT Financial LP Makes New $278,000 Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,939 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,158. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $55.89 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

