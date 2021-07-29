HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.37% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,976,000.

Separately, Tigress Financial began coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEBC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

