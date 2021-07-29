HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 2,647 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $203,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,730. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $140.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

