HRT Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 33.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 228,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

