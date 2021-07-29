Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $958.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the lowest is $924.91 million. Hub Group posted sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

HUBG traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 280,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

