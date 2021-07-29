Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $195.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $130.99 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

