Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in July

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hypera stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.95. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.