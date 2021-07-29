ICHI (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.07 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00008147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,332,299 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

