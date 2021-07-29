ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $241.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.61.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.27.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.