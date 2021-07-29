ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $241.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.61.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
