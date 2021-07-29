IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.95. Approximately 854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 173,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,331 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,740,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.